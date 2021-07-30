PHOTOS: Flooding in Europe

Cars and houses are in ruin after floodwaters in Trooz, Belgium, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, informs herself in the district of Iversheim about the situation in the flood-affected area and meet victims of the flood disaster Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool Photo via AP)
A woman looks at cars and houses damaged after flooding in Liege, Belgium, Monday, July 19, 2021. Residents in several provinces continued to clean up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)
The local textile mill after flooding in Pepinster, Belgium, Monday, July 19, 2021. Residents in several provinces continued to clean up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)
An employee of a drug story cleans up the floor after the flood in the passt weekend in „Hallein” in Salzburg, Austria, Monday, July 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a destroyed bridge and mud covered streets near the flooded Ahr River in Liers, Germany, Sunday, July 18, 2021. (Steve Wood/Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
A damaged car is covered in debris as it lays in a riverbed after flooding in Drolenvol, Belgium, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A car sits upside down in the River and houses are damaged after flooding in Pepinster, Belgium, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Residents in several provinces were cleaning up after severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Helpers check for victims in flooded cars on a road in Erftstadt, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rainfall, the small Erft river went over its banks, causing massive damage. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A view of destroyed houses in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Flooding in west Germany and Belgium has killed over 125 people, with hundreds more missing and thousands now homeless. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A bridge over the Ahr river is damaged in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Due to strong rain falls the Ahr river went over the banks and flooded big parts of the town. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Autos damaged by floodwaters are parked in front of the local school in Trooz, Belgium, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. More than half the residents of the town sustained damage to their houses in the recent flooding in the country. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Flood victims shop for items distributed by volunteers at the town church in Trooz, Belgium, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. More than half the residents of the town sustained damage to their houses in the recent flooding in the country. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Residents clean out household items damaged by floodwaters in Trooz, Belgium, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. More than half the residents of the town sustained damage to their houses in the recent flooding in the country. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Holiday items damaged by floodwaters are placed on the side of the road in Trooz, Belgium, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. More than half the residents of the town sustained damage to their houses in the recent flooding in the country. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

