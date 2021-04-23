PHOTOS: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE/AP) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is wrapping up her three-day trip to the Southwest in the Navajo Nation with a visit to a tribal school. The First Lady made a stop in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 21 where she met up with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and visited the First Choice Community Healthcare facility in the South Valley.
On Thursday, Biden spent the day on the Navajo Nation listening to female tribal leaders regarding their needs and priorities. During her visit, she stopped at the Navajo Nation Museum and spoke to a crowd of Navajo officials during a socially distant ceremony.