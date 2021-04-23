PHOTOS: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE/AP) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is wrapping up her three-day trip to the Southwest in the Navajo Nation with a visit to a tribal school. The First Lady made a stop in Albuquerque on Wednesday, April 21 where she met up with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and visited the First Choice Community Healthcare facility in the South Valley.

On Thursday, Biden spent the day on the Navajo Nation listening to female tribal leaders regarding their needs and priorities. During her visit, she stopped at the Navajo Nation Museum and spoke to a crowd of Navajo officials during a socially distant ceremony.

First Lady Jill Biden is welcomed to the Navajo Nation on a hotel sign in Window Rock, Ariz., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The trip is Biden’s third to the vast reservation that stretches into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Miss Navajo Shaandiin Parrish awaits the arrival of First Lady Jill Biden at a Navajo Nation tribal park in Window Rock, Ariz., on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The trip is Biden’s third to the vast reservation that stretches into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Brianne Arviso describes the Navajo historical elements in a piece of jewelry she hoped to gift to First Lady Jill Biden during Biden’s visit to the reservation Thursday, April 22, 2021 in Window Rock, Ariz. The trip is Biden’s third to the vast reservation that stretches into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Tim Lewis, an artist from St. Michaels, Arizona, stands alongside a road in Window Rock, Arizona, hoping to get a glimpse of First Lady Jill Biden as she visited the Navajo Nation on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The trip is Biden’s third to the vast reservation that stretches into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

First lady Jill Biden, center, poses for a photo with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, right, and his wife Phefelia Nez, second from right, upon arrival in Window Rock, Ariz., in the Navajo Nation on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Also in the photo are Vice President of the Navajo Nation Myron Lizer, third from left, and his wife Dottie Lizer, second from left. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden, and his Phefelia Nez, right, the wife of Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, greet Navajo women upon arrival in Window Rock, Ariz., in the Navajo Nation on Thursday, April 22, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden, center, is greeted by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, third from left, and his wife Phefelia Nez, right, upon arrival in Window Rock, Ariz., in the Navajo Nation on Thursday, April 22, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

A tribal Police officer stand guard on a hill as first lady Jill Biden, visits Window Rock, Ariz., in the Navajo Nation on Thursday, April 22, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a live radio address to the Navajo Nation at the Window Rock Navajo Tribal Park & Veterans Memorial in Window Rock, Ariz., on Thursday, April 22, 2021.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

