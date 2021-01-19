Photos: First day of New Mexico’s 2021 Legislative Session

Barricades portect the grounds as New Mexico state lawmakers trickle into the Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, the first day of a 60-day legislative session. Fences, roadblocks, police and troops encircled the building as a precaution against federal warnings about the potential for violence. Plexiglass partitions have been installed on the floor of the House and Senate to protect legislators from coronavirus infection, and the Capitol is closed to the public to avoid spread of the contagion. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 60-day legislative session begins Tuesday, and this year, it will look a lot different due to the pandemic; The session will adjourn on March 20. The governor’s state of the state address is being pushed back this session. Typically, the governor gives a speech to lawmakers on the first day and talks about the goals for the session. Since lawmakers still need to finalize some pandemic procedures this year, the speech is postponed but will likely be done remotely.

Empty Rotunda at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Jan. 19, 2021. | KRQE News 13 Photojournalist Nick Burke
Road block to Roundhouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Jan. 19, 2021. | KRQE News 13 Photojournalist Nick Burke
Typically these committee rooms would be jammed pack with people but the Roundhouse is closed to the public because of pandemic concerns, Jan. 19, 2021. | KRQE News 13 Legislative Reporter Rachel Knapp
Empty Rotunda at the Roundhouse as the 60-day legislative session begins Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Jan. 19, 2021. | KRQE Legislative Reporter Rachel Knapp
The 60-day legislative session begins at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Jan. 19, 2021. | KRQE Legislative Reporter Rachel Knapp
Security checkpoint near the Roundhouse as the 60-day legislative session begins in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Jan. 19, 2021.
An armored state police vehicle sits outside the state capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M. State lawmakers convened for the opening day of a two-month legislative session. Capitol buildings are closed to the public due to the pandemic, and under strict security lockdowns due to the Jan. 6 attack against federal lawmakers in Washington. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Final preparations are made at the New Mexico House of Representative as state lawmakers trickle into the Statehouse on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M., on the first day of a 60-day legislative session. Fences, roadblocks, police and troops encircled the building as a precaution against federal warnings about the potential for violence. Plexiglass partitions have been installed on the floor of the House and Senate to protect legislators from coronavirus infection, and the Capitol is closed to the public to avoid spread of the contagion. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
A woman points to the fortified entrance of the state capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Santa Fe, N.M., after State Police and a National Guard soldier checked her name against a list. Capitol buildings are closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, and under strict security lockdowns due to the Jan. 6 attack against federal lawmakers in Washington. State lawmakers are convening for the opening day of a two-month legislative session. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

