Photos: First day of New Mexico’s 2021 Legislative Session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s 60-day legislative session begins Tuesday, and this year, it will look a lot different due to the pandemic; The session will adjourn on March 20. The governor’s state of the state address is being pushed back this session. Typically, the governor gives a speech to lawmakers on the first day and talks about the goals for the session. Since lawmakers still need to finalize some pandemic procedures this year, the speech is postponed but will likely be done remotely.
