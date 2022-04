NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews are working to contain a fire in the bosque near Jarales Wednesday afternoon. Sky News 13 flew over the fire and saw large flames. According to the Valencia County Fire Department, the fire is about 30-50 acres and 0% contained.

Smoke fills the air at the Jarales bosque fire. April, 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Flames on the ground at the Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Smokey sky at the Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Crews working at the Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Wideshot of smoke at the Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Flames under the trees the Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Burning trees at the Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Flame covered trees at the Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Jarales bosque fire. April, 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Jarales bosque fire. April, 20 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)

Jarales bosque fire. April 20, 2022 (Courtesy of Sky News 13)