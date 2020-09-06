PHOTOS: Fast-moving wildfires erupt amid heat wave in California

Photo Galleries

by: , Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Three fast-spreading wildfires are sending people fleeing and trapping campers in one campground as a brutal heat wave pushed temperatures into triple digits across California. A wildfire that broke out near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest Friday evening exploded to 56 square miles (145 square kilometers), jumped a river on Saturday and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground. The fire prompted evacuation orders Saturday morning as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake.

Plumes of smoke rise into the sky as a wildfire burns on the hills near Shaver Lake, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Fires in the Sierra National Forest have prompted evacuation orders as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In Southern California, a fast-moving fire in the foothills of Yucaipa has prompted evacuation orders for Oak Glen, a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season to the public. Cal Fire’s San Bernardino unit said the fire has scorched at least 800 acres and was burning at a “moderate to dangerous” rate of spread. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. In Southern California, a fast-moving fire in the foothills of Yucaipa has prompted evacuation orders for Oak Glen, a farm community that just opened its apple-picking season to the public. Cal Fire’s San Bernardino unit said the fire has scorched at least 800 acres and was burning at a “moderate to dangerous” rate of spread. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water at a wildfire near homes in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Residents watch as a helicopter drops water at a wildfire near homes in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A member ofa hand crew works on the fire line in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighter watches as a helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water at a wildfire near homes in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Firefighter watch as a wildfire burns at a hillside behind homes in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water at a wildfire near homes in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Members of a hand crew work on the fire line in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A firefighter stands on his firetruck watching a wildfire burn at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
In this photo provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, smoke from a wildfire rises into the sky near Shaver Lake, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The fires in the Sierra National Forest have prompted an evacuation orders as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular Shaver Lake. (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
An air tanker drops retardant as a wildfire burns at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A helicopter drops water at a wildfire in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss