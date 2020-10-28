PHOTOS: Eastern New Mexico sees difficult driving conditions Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions primarily along the eastern region of the state on Wednesday morning. Affected areas include Roy, Roswell, Ragland, Clovis, and Tatum.
Eastern regions including Raton, Clayton, Roy, Las Vegas, Tucumcari, Santa Rosa, Clovis, and Portales are under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Foggy conditions are also seen around Tramway on I-40.
