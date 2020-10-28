PHOTOS: Eastern New Mexico sees difficult driving conditions Wednesday

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting difficult driving conditions primarily along the eastern region of the state on Wednesday morning. Affected areas include Roy, Roswell, Ragland, Clovis, and Tatum.

Eastern regions including Raton, Clayton, Roy, Las Vegas, Tucumcari, Santa Rosa, Clovis, and Portales are under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Foggy conditions are also seen around Tramway on I-40.

Driving conditions as reported by NMDOT as of 6:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-40 at Santa Rosa east as of 7:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-40 eastbound at Juan Tabo as of 7:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-40 at Tramway onramp as of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-40 at Carnuel Overpass as of 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-40 eastbound at Moriarty as of 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
Vaughn as of 7:14 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-40 at Sunset Canyon as of 7:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
Paseo Del Norte at Coors as of 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-25 at Tramway at 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
US 550 at Continental Divide as of 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-25 at Glorieta as of 7:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct.28, 2020. (NMROADS)
US 285 at Pojoaque as of 7:08 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
Bobcat Pass as of 7:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-25 at Raton Pass as of 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
I-25 at Raton as of 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)
US 64/87 at Capulin as of 7:03 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (NMROADS)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss