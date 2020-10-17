PHOTOS: Early voting begins across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Children undergoing cancer treatment are especially at risk during the pandemic. One man is trying to bring some adventure to them without having to leave the hospital.

Last week, Albuquerque’s Presbyterian Hospital received a huge delivery of about 1,000 snow globes from Mark Friedman. Over the years, Friedman has collected snow globes from around the globe. After he was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, he wanted to donate part of his collection.