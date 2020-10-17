PHOTOS: Early voting begins across New Mexico

Voters line up in their cars ahead of the opening of a polling station on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Early voting began Saturday and hundreds came to vote in person or drop off absentee ballots as part of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Shirley Fillas was the first person in line to drop her absentee ballot at an early voting center that opened on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Fillas said she wanted to drop it off in person due to concerns about slow mail delivery. In-person early voting extends for two weeks through Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Twins Jacob and Kundra Hernandez, 19, stand in line on the first day of early voting at a polling site on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The pair said the planned to vote for Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Poll workers Patricia Gurule, left, and Maria Britto, right, put on personal protective equipment as early voting starts at the county fair building on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Hundreds lined up Saturday to vote in person or drop off absentee ballots as part of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Dolores Rios, 79 stands in line to vote while Betty Bustamante, 68, sits in a chair at an early voting center on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The pair came hours before the polls opened for the start of early voting after hearing about long lines in other states. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Dell Weston, left, holds out his hands to receive hand sanitizer from a poll worker at the fair grounds early voting center on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Weston, a retired artist and metalworker, said he’s a Republican plans to vote for Trump. He came for a sample ballot so that he could research down-ballot candidates and issues before he votes in person in the coming weeks. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Sandy Martinez begins filling in the first in-person ballot of the day at an early voting center on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Early voting centers opened Saturday across the state. In-person early voting extends for two weeks through Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)
Sandy Martinez poses for a photo as she casts the first in-person ballot of the day at an early voting center on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Early voting centers opened Saturday across the state. In-person early voting extends for two weeks through Oct. 31. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

