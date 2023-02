NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a warmer weekend, parts of New Mexico got hit with an early morning snowstorm. Most of central New Mexico areas experienced wet roads. Western and northern parts of the state experienced slush and snow.

View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!

Cacti covered in snow near Mariposa in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 7, 2023 (Courtesy: Lori Colt)

A white blanket of snow near the Bosque in Bernalillo, NM on Feb. 7, 2023 (Courtesy: Curtis Bayer)

Snowy grapevines in Bernalillo, Bosque Encantada, NM on Feb. 7, 2023 (Courtesy: Wolfgang and Missy Stehr)

Snow-covered trees and bushes in Rio Rancho, NM on Feb. 7, 2023 (Courtesy: Rick Brown)

Snow-filled yard in Edgewood, NM on Feb. 7, 2023 (Courtesy: Tim Reeve)