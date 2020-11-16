PHOTOS: Dustin Johnson wins the 2020 Masters

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
News Resources
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Election Results
Politics – Government
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Extreme Heat
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2020 Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game: NFL
Denver Broncos
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cam Newton helps Patriots beat Ravens in rain and wind
Top Stories
South Carolina fires football coach Will Muschamp
Top Stories
Hail Murray: Cardinals stun Bills 32-30 in final seconds
Saints overcome Brees injury, beat 49ers 27-13
Dolphins earn 5th straight win by beating Chargers 29-21
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tests positive for virus
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
✴️ Veterans Voices
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Dustin Johnson wins the 2020 Masters
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Nov 15, 2020 / 08:12 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 15, 2020 / 08:27 PM MST
Dustin Johnson, front left, reacts with his brother and caddie Austin Johnson on the 18th green after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Tiger Woods helps Masters champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Tiger Woods helps Masters champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Tiger Woods stands next to Masters champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Dustin Johnson, left, reacts with his brother and caddie Austin Johnson on the 18th green after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Dustin Johnson celebrates with Paulina Gretzky after he won the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Masters golf champion Dustin Johnson shows off his green jacket after his victory Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Dustin Johnson reacts as he is interviewed after winning the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
Nob Hill "Greetings from Burque" mural gets restored
Video
People come out for the last day of the Artisan Market
Video
New Mexico ranch provides meat when stores are bare
Video
APD to focus on speeders, street racing across city
Video
Local small businesses receive CARES Act funds before lockdown
Video
State universities brace for lockdown
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
New Mexico ranch provides meat when stores are bare
Video
State prepares for tomorrow’s lockdown
Video
Governor to enact 2-week shutdown to curb COVID-19 spread
Video
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Local businesses react to latest restrictions, closures
Video
City of Albuquerque gives update on closures, changes to operations
Local man provokes, allegedly gets tires slashed by Trump supporters
Video
Video Forecast
Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Albuquerque’s Old Town Plaza to get new lighting
Video
Death educator gives inside look at OMI
Video
NM Tech Scientists featured on Australian news network for lightning research
Video
More Don't Miss