NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leading doctors from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) are expected to update the state's latest COVID-19 trends in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page with coverage beginning around 2 p.m.

The news conference comes as the state announced its first identified case of the omicron variant on Monday. The case was identified Sunday, December 12 with a female adult in Bernalillo County.