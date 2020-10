NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning commuters of difficult driving conditions in the northeast region of the state on Monday, Oct. 26. NMROADS reports there are difficult driving conditions in Eagle Nest, Raton, Clayton, Springer, and the Wagon Mound areas.

US 64/87 at Capulin at 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Raton at 7:08 a.m. on Monday Oct. 26, 2020. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Raton Pass at 7:09 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (NMROADS)

Bobcat Pass at 7:11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Santa Rosa East at 7:12 a.m. on Monday Oct. 26, 2020. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Santa Rosa West at 7:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (KRQE)

I-40 at Clines Corners at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (NMROADS)