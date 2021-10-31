PHOTOS: Dia de los Muertos celebrations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is looking to honor a prominent New Mexico writer in one of its libraries. UNM wants to create a tribute to Rudolfo Anaya in the Zimmerman Library, somewhere he spent a lot of time working on his research and writings.

He's considered one of the founders of contemporary Chicano literature. The area will be named the "Rudolfo Anaya Sala" – which means "living room" in Spanish. The space will feature a video wall highlighting Anaya's different works.