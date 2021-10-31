Skip to content
PHOTOS: Dia de los Muertos celebrations
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Oct 31, 2021 / 07:33 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2021 / 07:33 PM MDT
A woman made up as a "Catrina" and wearing a face shield posed for a photo during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Altars and artwork from around the country were on display in a parade, as Mexicans honor the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A musician sits on a tomb in the Valle de Chalco municipal cemetery as people begin to arrive to pay their respects to their dead, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 31. 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A child strikes a piñata during a Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
People look at the parade during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Altars and artwork from around the country were on display in a parade, as Mexicans honor the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Revelers gather on Reforma Avenue during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Altars and artwork from around the country were on display in a parade, as Mexicans honor the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A woman adorns a religious image with Mexican marigold flowers known as Cempasuchil, inside the church at the Arocutin municipal cemetery as people begin to arrive to pay their respects to their dead in Arocutin, Michoacan, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Portraits, from left, of Mexican actress Isela Vega, Mexican composer and singer Oscar Chavez, and Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, are displayed on an altar at the entrance to the Mexican embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during Day of the Dead celebrations, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Daniel Gonzalez helps to prepare a Day of the Dead altar in Ecatepec, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A portrait of late Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is displayed next to an altar at the entrance to the Mexican embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during Day of the Dead celebrations, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Brayan Cervantes lights a candle on a Day of the Dead altar to remember his mother who died from COVID-19 complications, in Ecatepec, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A woman dressed as a "Catrina" poses for a photo during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Altars and artwork from around the country were on display in a parade, as Mexicans honor Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A woman adorns a religious image with Mexican marigold flowers known as Cempasuchil, inside the church at the Arocutin municipal cemetery, as people begin to arrive to pay their respects to their dead in Arocutin, Michoacan, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
The Cervantes family prepares a Day of the Dead altar in remembrance of their dead relatives, in Ecatepec, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The whole family was infected with COVID-19, with their mother and grandmother succumbing to the disease. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Revelers gather on Reforma Avenue during Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Altars and artwork from around the country were on display in a parade, as Mexicans honor the Day of the Dead. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Cousins Eduardo Cervantes, left, and Daniel Gonzalez prepare a Day of the Dead altar in remembrance of their mother and grandmother who died from COVID-19 complications, in Ecatepec, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
