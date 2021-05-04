PHOTOS: Deadly tornadoes cause heavy damage in South

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP)- Forecasters report that much of the South is facing more severe weather on Tuesday following tornadoes that killed at least three people from Mississippi to West Virginia. According to the national Storm Prediction Center, areas of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and parts of Arkansas and Georgia are at risk for severe weather.
The website poweroutage.us reported that over 100,000 people were without electricity early Tuesday from Texas to Kentucky. According to the Associated Press, forecasters in Mississippi confirmed 12 tornadoes Sunday.