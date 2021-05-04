PHOTOS: Deadly tornadoes cause heavy damage in South

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP)- Forecasters report that much of the South is facing more severe weather on Tuesday following tornadoes that killed at least three people from Mississippi to West Virginia. According to the national Storm Prediction Center, areas of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, and parts of Arkansas and Georgia are at risk for severe weather.

The website poweroutage.us reported that over 100,000 people were without electricity early Tuesday from Texas to Kentucky. According to the Associated Press, forecasters in Mississippi confirmed 12 tornadoes Sunday.

Derrick Pounds and his daughter, Madison, 6, clean up debris around their residence on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Myesha Gore of Calhoun City, Miss., sits on the trunk of a shattered pine tree Monday, May 3, 2021, as the rest of the tree crushed her car behind her while she was visiting her mother in Vardaman during Sunday’s severe weather. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Vickie Savell looks at the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.

The remains of a mobile home are shown early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.

Neighbors Alfred Lee and Grace Bazzy hug in front of another neighbor's damaged home along Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021.

A downed tree and damaged homes are seen along Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021.

Alfred Lee covers a damaged spot on the roof of his home on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021.

Damaged homes and vehicles are seen along Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Downed trees cover Oakview Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

A Tupelo Water and Light crew works to clear downed trees and power lines along Oakview Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Vickie Savell gestures whole looking at the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.

Vickie Savell looks at the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.

Vickie Savell looks through her belongings amid the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.

Vickie Savell, right, looks for her wedding band, as a friend and fellow church member pulls possessions from the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.

The wreckage of a truck is shown Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.

A neighbor hugs Vickie Savell next to the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.

Derrick Pounds Jr. helps his father clean up debris around their house on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021.

Utility linemen work on repairing power and communication lines in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021, following Sunday’s tornado that destroyed a number of homes and small businesses. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)