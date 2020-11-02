Skip to content
PHOTOS: Day of the Dead celebrated throughout the world
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Nov 1, 2020 / 06:29 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 1, 2020 / 06:33 PM MST
Women dressed as “Catrinas” lie down during a performance to demand justice for victims of femicide, on Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
The corridors of the niches in the El Angel cemetery look completely empty from an aerial shot, downtown in Lima, Peru, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. As a measure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, authorities have closed all cemeteries nationwide during Day of the Dead celebrations, and only five family members are allowed at each burial. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A procession of Day of the Dead themed floats prepares for a memorial march in downtown Dallas, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The procession was held by a coalition of local arts and political organizations calling for attention to the people who have died of COVID-19 and to remind people to vote in the upcoming election. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Wooden crosses with the names of some states of Mexico are surrounded by cempasuchil flowers on an altar in memory of the victims of femicide at an “anti-monument” that calls attention to femicide, in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebration this weekend won’t be the same in a year so marked by death after more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Kites are displayed on All Saints Day as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. According to tradition, the kites help keep bad spirits away as the souls of the dearly departed return overnight. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
People receive a spray of holy water as they celebrate a mass during the Day of the Dead celebration at San Francisco de Asis Catholic church in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The Day of the Dead honors the deceased, a tradition which coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A woman who is supposed to be possessed with the Gede spirit, performs a ritual at the national cemetery during ceremonies honoring the Haitian Voodoo spirit of Baron Samdi and Gede on the Day of the Dead, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Karen Valencia, lights candles on a Day of the Dead altar for her father Jose Valencia, a male nurse who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, at their home in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The weekend holiday isn’t the same in a year so marked by death in a country where more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19, many cremated rather than buried and with cemeteries forced to close. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A patio inside the presidential palace is decorated with the traditional colors of Day of The Dead, with the Spanish message “A flower for each soul,” in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The holiday isn’t the same in a year so marked by death in a country where more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19, many cremated rather than buried and with cemeteries forced to close. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Salvador Cervantes Torres places a cup of coffee on a Day of the Dead altar for his wife Ivone Guadalupe Lozano Garcia and his mother in law Silvina Garcia, who died of complications related to COVID-19, at their home in Ecatepec, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Mexican families traditionally flock to local cemeteries to honor family members who died as part of the “Day of the Dead” holiday, every Nov. 1 and 2, but according to authorities cemeteries will be closed this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
People carry the coffin that contains the remains of a relative at the Valle de Chalco Municipal Cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebration this weekend won’t be the same in a year so marked by death after more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A man, wearing a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus, burns incense during a Day of the Dead ceremony at Mexico’s presidential palace in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The weekend holiday isn’t the same in a year so marked by death in a country where more than 90,000 people have died of COVID-19, many cremated rather than buried, and with cemeteries forced to close. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Devotees display an ornately decorated statue of the “Santa Muerte,” or Death Saint, outside of her altar in Mexico City’s Tepito neighborhood Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Images symbolizing the epitaphs of the dead are decorated with flowers during the Day of the Dead celebration at San Francisco de Asis Catholic church in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. The Day of the Dead honors the deceased, a tradition which coincides with All Saints Day and All Souls Day celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
