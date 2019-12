In this Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 photo, Rockette Sydney Mesher checks and eye lash extension she has just put on in her dressing room at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Mesher, who was born without a left hand due to the rare congenital condition symbrachydactyly, is the first person with a visible disability ever hired by New York’s famed Radio City Rockettes. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Twenty-two-year-old Sydney Mesher is the first person with a visible disability ever to be hired by the famed Radio City Rockettes in New York. Mesher was hired by the Rockettes following her fourth audition.

Mesher’s left hand is missing due to a rare congenital condition known as symbrachydactyly.

