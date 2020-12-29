PHOTOS: Croatia hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

WORLD (KRQE) – According to the Associated Press, a strong earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday that caused major damage to homes and other buildings in a town that is southeast of the capital. Authorities report that a girl was killed and at least 20 people were injured.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center states that the 6.3 magnitude quake hit 28 miles southeast of Zagreb. According to AP, the same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday and several smaller aftershocks were felt on Tuesday.

Soldiers inspect the remains of a building damaged in an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death in a town southeast of the capital. (AP Photo)

People move through remains of a building damaged in an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death in a town southeast of the capital. (AP Photo)

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, centre, points his finger as he stands next to an elderly woman who was evacuated because of an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital. (AP Photo)

A view of buildings damaged in an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death in a town southeast of the capital. (AP Photo)

Residents gather outside after an earthquake, at a square in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damages to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital. (AP Photo/Filip Horvat)

A view of a building damaged in an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death in a town southeast of the capital. (AP Photo)

Residents walk past debris caused by an earthquake in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake hit Croatia on Tuesday, with some injuries reported as well as considerable damage to roofs and buildings southeast of the capital. (AP Photo/Filip Horvat)

