PHOTOS: Croatia hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake

WORLD (KRQE) – According to the Associated Press, a strong earthquake struck central Croatia on Tuesday that caused major damage to homes and other buildings in a town that is southeast of the capital. Authorities report that a girl was killed and at least 20 people were injured.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Center states that the 6.3 magnitude quake hit 28 miles southeast of Zagreb. According to AP, the same area was struck by a 5.2 quake on Monday and several smaller aftershocks were felt on Tuesday.
