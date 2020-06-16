Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Coronavirus
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Controversial Juan de Oñate statue is removed in Albuquerque
New Mexico Supreme Court to hold hearing on access to 2020 special legislative session on Tuesday
Video
President Trump signs Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order
Video
Truckers say they won’t deliver to cities that defund police, poll suggests
Coronavirus
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Local Resources for COVID-19
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
Reopening New Mexico: Guidelines for Employers and Individuals
Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
Public Health Order thru June 30
FAQ: Public Health Emergency Order
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Filing for Unemployment
Small Businesss: CARESAct Loan FAQ
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
News Alert
News Alert
The intersection of Route 66 and Sedillo Hill Rd closed due to a 4 vehicle crash
PHOTOS: Controversial Juan de Oñate statue is removed in Albuquerque
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Jun 16, 2020 / 11:29 AM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 16, 2020 / 11:46 AM MDT
An employee with the City of Albuquerque washes the statue of Juan de Onate on June 14, 2020 after it was vandalized. (Stephanie Chavez/KRQE)
Protesters are seen with their hands up at the site of the Juan de Onate statue in Albuquerque on Tuesday, June 15, 2020. (KRQE)
The vandalized statue of Juan de Onate is seen early in the morning on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the day after a man was shot at a protest of the statue. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
City of Albuquerque crews are at the site of the Juan de Onate statue on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 the morning after a man was shot at the protest of the statue. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
City of Albuquerque crews remove the statue of Juan de Onate on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (KRQE_
City of Albuquerque crews remove the statue of Juan de Onate on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (KRQE_
City of Albuquerque crews remove the statue of Juan de Onate on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (KRQE_
The bottom of the statue of Juan de Onate is seen after crews remove him on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.(KRQE)
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
City of Albuquerque to remove statue of Juan de Oñate
Video
Governor, lawmakers react to shooting of protester near Juan de Oñate statue
Video
APD identifies man arrested in connection to shooting of protester near Juan de Oñate statue in Albuquerque
Video
Shots fired at protest near Juan de Oñate statue in Albuquerque
Video
Breweries welcome customers inside
Video
Bus driver stabbed in southwest Albuquerque
Video