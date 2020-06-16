News Alert
PHOTOS: Controversial Juan de Oñate statue is removed in Albuquerque

An employee with the City of Albuquerque washes the statue of Juan de Onate on June 14, 2020 after it was vandalized. (Stephanie Chavez/KRQE)
Protesters are seen with their hands up at the site of the Juan de Onate statue in Albuquerque on Tuesday, June 15, 2020. (KRQE)
The vandalized statue of Juan de Onate is seen early in the morning on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the day after a man was shot at a protest of the statue. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
City of Albuquerque crews are at the site of the Juan de Onate statue on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 the morning after a man was shot at the protest of the statue. (Jami Seymore/KRQE)
City of Albuquerque crews remove the statue of Juan de Onate on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (KRQE_
City of Albuquerque crews remove the statue of Juan de Onate on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (KRQE_
City of Albuquerque crews remove the statue of Juan de Onate on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (KRQE_
The bottom of the statue of Juan de Onate is seen after crews remove him on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.(KRQE)

