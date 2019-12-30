PHOTOS: Community mourns following New York Hanukkah stabbing attack

A suspect is accused of walking into the home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah on the night of Saturday, December 28, 2019, and stabbing five people in Monsey, New York. According to the ADL’s Tracker of Anti-Semitic Incidents, the attack is the 19th anti-Semitic incident in the U.S. since the December 10 massacre at a New Jersey kosher grocery store that left six people dead including the two attackers.
On Sunday, 37-year-old Grafton E. Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Thomas is expected to appear in federal court facing five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.