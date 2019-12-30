PHOTOS: Community mourns following New York Hanukkah stabbing attack

Neighbors gather to show their support of the community near a rabbi’s residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing Saturday night during a Hanukkah celebration. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

A suspect is accused of walking into the home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah on the night of Saturday, December 28, 2019, and stabbing five people in Monsey, New York. According to the ADL’s Tracker of Anti-Semitic Incidents, the attack is the 19th anti-Semitic incident in the U.S. since the December 10 massacre at a New Jersey kosher grocery store that left six people dead including the two attackers.

On Sunday, 37-year-old Grafton E. Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Thomas is expected to appear in federal court facing five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.

Authorities and first responders gather in front of a residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing late Saturday during a Hanukkah celebration. (AP Photo/Allyse Pulliam)

Neighbors gather to show their support of the community near a rabbi’s residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing Saturday night during a Hanukkah celebration. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Community members celebrate the arrival of a new Torah at Chaim Rottenberg residence, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Monsey, N.Y. A day earlier, a knife-wielding man stormed into the home and stabbed multiple people as they celebrated Hanukkah in the Orthodox Jewish community. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Community members, including Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, left, celebrate the arrival of a new Torah near the rabbi’s residence in Monsey, N.Y. A day earlier, a knife-wielding man stormed into the home and stabbed multiple people as they celebrated Hanukkah in the Orthodox Jewish community. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Flower bouquets rest on the doorstep of a rabbi’s residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing Saturday night during a Hanukkah celebration. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

A Ramapo police officer directs traffic outside a rabbi’s residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing at the home Saturday night during a Hannukah celebration. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

Josef Gluck talks to members of the media about how he obstructed the attacker Saturday night at a rabbi’s home, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Monsey, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Ramapo, N.Y. Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah at a rabbi’s home in the Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. (AP Photo/Julius Constantine Motal)

Kim Thomas, center, mother of Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing multiple people at a Hanukkah celebration, is comforted by Rev. Wendy Paige at a news conference in New City, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kim Thomas, left, mother of Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people at a Hanukkah celebration, reacts during a news conference as attorney Michael Sussman speaks in Goshen, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rabbi Marc Schneier and other local religious leaders hold a news conference at his National Action Network headquarters in New York, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Two days earlier, a man stormed into a rabbi’s home and stabbing five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. Grafton E. Thomas, 37, is charged with federal hate crimes in the attack. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Rev. Al Sharpton, left, holds a news conference at his National Action Network headquarters in New York with Rabbi Marc Schneier, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Two days earlier, a man stormed into a rabbi’s home and stabbing five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. Grafton E. Thomas, 37, is charged with federal hate crimes in the attack. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Rockland County Executive Ed Day, second from left, speaks at a news conference in New City, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Day spoke about increased security at synagogues that feel threatened in Rockalnd County and the use of a private security firm offering to help in those efforts. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)