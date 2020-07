NATIONAL (KRQE) – A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth. Comet Neowise was spotted by the NASA space telescope in March. NASA says the comet will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August.

The NEOWISE comet seen over Rio Rancho. (courtesy Ganapathy Kumar)

RHYOLITE, NEVADA – JULY 19: The Comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) is seen above the ruins of the Cook Bank building on July 20, 2020 in the ghost town of Rhyolite, Nevada. The comet is named after NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, which discovered it in March. It is about 3 miles wide and 70 million miles from Earth while traveling at 144,000 mph as it moves away from the sun. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GOLDFIELD, NEVADA – JULY 18: The Milky Way galaxy is seen from the International Car Forest of the Last Church on July 19, 2020 in Goldfield, Nevada. The Car Forest is an outdoor art installation of junk vehicles planted in the ground vertically. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen in the sky, above the “Seven Magic Mountains” art installation by artist Ugo Rondinone, in Jean, Nevada on July 15, 2020. – The comet was discovered March 27, 2020, by NEOWISE, the Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, which is a space telescope launched by NASA in 2009. The “Seven Magic Mountains” public art installation by artist Ugo Rondinone is located in the desert south of Las Vegas and is made up of seven pillars of colored boulders stacked more than 30 feet high. (Photo by David Becker / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by DAVID BECKER/AFP via Getty Images)

JOSHUA TREE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Comet NEOWISE, also known as ‘C/2020 F3’, is seen on July 19, 2020 in Joshua Tree, California. The comet is currently visible after sunset in the Northern Hemisphere and will have its closest encounter with Earth on July 23 when it will be around 64 million miles away. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

A picture taken on July 15, 2020 shows the C/2020 F3 comet (L), also known as “NEOWISE”, and the green laser beam used by the Haute-Provence Observatory to point celestial objects for studies and researches (C), with an old windmill in the foreground in Saint-Michel-L’Observatoire, southern France. – The Northern Hemisphere’s skies offer this summer the beautiful spectacle of a comet, named “NEOWISE”, whose exceptionally bright plume is visible to the naked eye, a phenomenon that has not happened for more than 20 years. The comet was discovered by NASAs Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer satellite, or NEOWISE, on March 27, 2020. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Comet Neowise soars in the horizon of the early morning sky in this view from the near the grand view lookout at the Colorado National Monument west of Grand Junction, Colo., Thursday, July 9, 2020. The newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a celestial nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. (Conrad Earnest via AP)

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)

The Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Friday, July 10, 2020. It passed closest to the Sun on July 3 and its closest approach to the Earth will occur on July 23. (Peter Komka/MTI via AP)