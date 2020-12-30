PHOTOS: Cold Moon, the final full moon of 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — The final full moon of 2020 is here! The “Cold Moon” filled the night sky on Tuesday. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, December’s full Moon is most commonly known as the Cold Moon—a Mohawk name that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us.
Other names that allude to the cold and snow include Drift Clearing Moon (Cree), Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree), Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala), Hoar Frost Moon (Cree), Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee), and Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki), according to the Farmer’s Almanac.
We would love to see your moon pictures. You can browse them below and upload yours to add to the gallery.
