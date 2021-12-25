PHOTOS: Christmas celebrated around the world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo announced the death of one of their elephants Saturday. In a press release, they said three-year-old Thorn died early on Christmas Day from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).

Officials say BioPark staff began treating Thorn as soon as traces of the virus were detected in a routine blood test on December 15. The virus is the leading cause of death for Asian elephant calves and causes a hemorrhagic disease that can be fatal.