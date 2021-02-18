PHOTOS: Central New Mexico sees snow-covered roadways Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting widespread difficult driving conditions in the central region of the state on Thursday, February 18. Roads are reportedly wet and snow-packed with icy spots.

Light snow may cause limited visibility. Severe driving conditions are reported on I-25 from mile marker 303, 19 miles north of Santa Fe to mile marker 323, Aurora. NMDOT also reports severe driving on US 64 from mile marker 178 El Vado to mile marker 199.

The Albuquerque Police Department shut down I-40 eastbound off-ramps from San Mateo to Eubank due to extremely icy conditions. The APD Traffic Twitter account is reporting multiple crashes in the metro area.

I-25 north of Big I at 6:40 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Sunport at 6:41 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Pennsylvania at 6:42 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Wyoming at 6:43 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Tramway at 6:44 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Carnuel Overpass at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 eastbound at 7th Street at 6:46 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

Coors and Iliff at 6:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Atrisco Vista at 6:49 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Clines Corners at 6:53 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Lower La Bajada at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Upper La Bajada at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 southbound at Cerrillos Road at 6:52 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 southbound at Old Pecos Trail at 6:52 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

Bobcat Pass at 6:53 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-25 at Raton at 6:52 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

US 64/87 at Capulin at 6:53 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (NMROADS)

I-40 at Washington at 7:35 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.