(KRQE) – Wildfires continue to grow in southern California, forcing many residents out of their homes.

Firefighters watch as flames approach during the 46 fire, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Firefighters work to prevent a house fire from spreading to other homes during the Hillside fire, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in San Bernardino, Calif. (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa)

A firefighter sprays water as flames from the Hillside fire threaten a residence in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter runs towards a burning home as the Hillside fire burns through a neighborhood in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter passes a burning home as the Hillside fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter sprays water as flames from the Hillside fire consume a residence in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters hose down a house on fire to try and prevent the spread to other homes during the Hillside fire, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in San Bernardino, Calif. (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa)

A volunteer sits with rescue dogs at the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center to keep them calm during the 46 fire, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif. (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa)

Firefighters watch as flames approach during the 46 fire, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Firefighters monitor the 46 Fire Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif. Strong winds fanned new fires in Southern California on Thursday, burning homes and forcing residents to flee in a repeat of a frightening scenario already faced by tens of thousands across the state. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A firefighter shovels hot spots while battling the 46 Fire Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif.

A firefighters shovels hot ash left behind by the 46 Fire Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif.

A firefighter monitors the 46 Fire Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif.

A burning structure is left behind by the 46 Fire Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif.

A firefighter hoses down hot spots while battling the 46 Fire Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Riverside, Calif.

Flames from the Hillside Fire consume a home in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Flames from the Hillside Fire consume a home in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter examines a burning home as the Hillside fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter sprays water as embers threaten a residence as the Hillside fire burns through San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. The blaze, which ignited during red flag fire danger warnings, destroyed multiple residences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Wind whips embers from a tree burned by a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

A wildfire burns in Riverside, Calif. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Firefighters hose down a house on fire to try and prevent the spread to other homes during the Hillside fire, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in San Bernardino, Calif. (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa)