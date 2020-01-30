PHOTOS: Burst pipe causes damage at elementary school in Rio Rancho

Breaking News
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) –All classes at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Rio Rancho have been canceled for three days while they clean up after flood damage. Rio Rancho Public Schools says that Wednesday night, one of the school’s water main valves burst resulting in flooding and plumbing issues. Classes have been cancelled Thursday, January 30 through Monday, February 3. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, February 4.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School flooded in Rio Rancho. Courtesy: Rio Rancho Public Schools
