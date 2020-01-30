PHOTOS: Burst pipe causes damage at elementary school in Rio Rancho

(KRQE)- The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Billie Eilish, 18-year-old singer swept the show, while also becoming the youngest person to win one Grammy's top awards. She went home with record, song, and album of the year in addition to best new artist.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was honored at the event as well as L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle who was killed in March of last year. Nipsey won Best Rap Performance for his song "Racks in the Middle".