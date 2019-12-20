Skip to content
PHOTOS: Boeing’s Starliner lifts off from Cape Canaveral
Photo Galleries
by: KRQE Media
Posted:
Dec 20, 2019 / 10:13 AM MST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2019 / 10:14 AM MST
NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, left, Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson, center, and NASA astronaut Mike Fincke stand in front of the countdown clock during a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. They will be the first crew to fly on the Starliner spacecraft some time next year. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
NASA astronaut Nicole Mann speaks as Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson, left, and NASA astronaut Mike Fincke listen during a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. They will be the first crew to fly on the Starliner spacecraft some time next year. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Boeing’s first Starliner spacecraft on top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket that will fly an unpiloted Orbital Test Flight to the International Space Station stands ready at Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Staton in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in this view from the St. Johns River east of Sanford, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
A time exposure of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱Download the KRQE Apps
