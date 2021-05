ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man in New Mexico has been arrested for a cold case murder that took place in Anaheim, California in the 1980s. New Mexico State Police report 64-year-old William Lepere from Alamogordo was arrested on Wednesday, April 28.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the murder took place on February 18, 1980. Anaheim Police state that officers responded to 79-year-old Viola Hagenkord's apartment after a neighbor had entered her residence and found her dead. Police also say she was sexually assaulted.