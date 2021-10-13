PHOTOS: Blue Origin’s second passenger flight includes William Shatner

The New Shepard rocket launches on October 13, 2021, from the West Texas region, 25 miles (40kms) north of Van Horn. – “Star Trek” actor William Shatner is going to where no 90-year-old has gone on Blue Origin’s second crewed mission, NS-18. He will be joined on the New Shepard rocket by Blue Origins Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, Audrey Powers; Planet Labs co-founder, Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions Co-Founder, Glen de Vries. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

VAN HORN, Texas (AP/KRQE) – William Shatner, famous for his role of space voyager Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek” because the oldest person to reach space on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule. The space flight launched from a site southeast of El Paso in Texas and was the travel company’s second passenger flight.

The crew’s capsule included three other travelers and reached a height of 347,539 feet above ground level and a maximum altitude of roughly 66 miles before it parachuted back to the ground.

This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries. Their launch scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Jeff Bezos used for his own trup three months earlier. (Blue Origin via AP)

