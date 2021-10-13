PHOTOS: Blue Origin’s second passenger flight includes William Shatner

VAN HORN, Texas (AP/KRQE) – William Shatner, famous for his role of space voyager Captain James T. Kirk in “Star Trek” because the oldest person to reach space on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule. The space flight launched from a site southeast of El Paso in Texas and was the travel company’s second passenger flight.
The crew’s capsule included three other travelers and reached a height of 347,539 feet above ground level and a maximum altitude of roughly 66 miles before it parachuted back to the ground.