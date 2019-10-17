PHOTOS: Bigfoot Georgia museum devoted to legendary beast

This Aug. 8, 2019, photo shows a Bigfoot mask and other items donated by the family of Yeti researcher Tom Slick on display at Expedition: Bigfoot! The Sasquatch Museum in Cherry Log, Ga. The owner of this intriguing piece of Americana at the southern edge of the Appalachians is David Bakara, a longtime member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization who served in the Navy, drove long-haul trucks and tended bar before opening the museum in early 2016 with his wife, Malinda. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)