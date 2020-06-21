PHOTOS: Bellmont Stakes goes on without crowd

Jockey Manny Franco reacts after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race with Tiz the Law, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Tiz the Law, center, with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line in front of an empty grandstand to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jockey Manny Franco holds up the August Belmont trophy after riding Tiz the Law to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line in front of an empty grandstand to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A broadcast journalist reports from inside the paddock before the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, poses for a photo with assistant trainer Robin Smullen after winning the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Horses parade in front of an empty grandstand a few minutes before post time for the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jockeys stand six feet apart while posing for a photo before riding in the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

