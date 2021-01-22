Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Mild temperatures, winds Friday ahead of rain and snow this weekend
Video
Some parts of northwest New Mexico could see freezing fog
Video
Lower Rio Grande Valley sees rainy afternoon Thursday
Video
Scattered rain, snow showers move through southern New Mexico
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2020 Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game: NFL
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma basketball game reset
Top Stories
NFC Matchups: Where else to start but Brady and Rodgers?
Top Stories
Big offenses, overlooked defenses in AFC title game
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Gallery
Atlanta Braves remember Hank Aaron
Video
A look at Hank Aaron’s career and accomplishments
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
Black History Month
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Photo Galleries
by:
Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 11:02 AM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 11:10 AM MST
Baseball’s home run record holder Hank Aaron acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced before throwing out the first pitch of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Mariners in 1999, in Seattle, WA. (DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Aaron signs autographs for some of the Atlanta Braves players before ceremonies that unveiled the Hank Aaron Award on the 25th anniversary of his historic 755th home run in1999. The Hank Aaron Award will be based on the player’s combined numbers of hits, home runs and RBI and is scheduled to be presented to the best hitter in each league Championship Series. (STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)
Baseball legend and Home Run King Hank Aaron throws out the first pitch at the 2000 All-Star game at Turner Field in Atlanta. (ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Bill Clinton gives Hank Aaron the Presidential Citizens Medal award January 8, 2001 at the White House in Washiongton, DC. The Presidential Citizens Medal was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969 to recognize exemplary service by any citizen. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers)
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali (L) and baseball home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron (R) confer after US President Bill Clinton presented them with the Presidential Citizens Medal during ceremonies at the White House. Ali and Aaron were among the 28 honorees recognized for remarkable service and accomplishments in a variety of fields. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)
President George W. Bush presents baseball great Hank Aaron with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony in 2002, at the White House. The medal is the highest civilian award given to those who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Aaron and wife Billye Aaron attend the Brown v. Board of Education 50th Anniversary Gala on May 17, 2004, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a poster honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a statue at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a plaque at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
National Baseball Hall of Fame members Ernie Banks (L) and Hank Aaron pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Paramounts’ “Coach Carter” at The Highland on January 13, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron looks at his photo after it was unveiled on a Boeing 757 June 18, 2007, in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron hit 755 home runs during his career. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)
A statue of former Milwaukee Brewers player Hank Aaron is seem outside the stadium prior to the Brewers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 10, 2011, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Former Major League Baseball player Hank Aaron poses at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ “42” at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A general view of the jumbotron in centerfield as Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is honored on the 40th anniversary of his 715th homer prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Turner Field on April 8, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is presented the Hank Aaron award by Joe Torre and Hank Aaron prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matt Slocum-Pool/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron waves to fans before making some brief statements at a ceremony 23 September to commemorate the last regular season home game to be held at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga . The stadium is scheduled to be torn down at the conclusion of this season as the Braves will move to the Olympic Stadium next year. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
Report: Couy Griffin denies COVID test, delaying potential release hearing
Video
Virgin Galactic's mothership VMS Eve flies over southern New Mexico
Video
Former Navajo police, fish, and wildlife officer dies from COVID-19
Video
West side road project held back yet again
Video
Hundreds of teachers back to waiting for COVID-19 vaccine after state cancels large vaccination event
Video
Albuquerque man charged with sending threatening emails
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Third stimulus check: GOP lawmaker wants $1,400 payment reserved for people who get COVID-19 vaccine
Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies at 86
Video
Albuquerque man charged with sending threatening emails
Video
Hundreds of teachers back to waiting for COVID-19 vaccine after state cancels large vaccination event
Video
President Biden ordering economic help as $1.9T relief talks begin
COVID-19 vaccine trackers show New Mexico rollout among the fastest
Video
Deputy pulls gun on motorcyclist while driving; BCSO says deputy was in fear
Video
Mild temperatures, winds Friday ahead of rain and snow this weekend
Video
Don't Miss
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan 22 – Jan 28
Free tax help for low-income residents, seniors in New Mexico
Video
Former Navajo police, fish and wildlife officer dies from COVID-19
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
2021 Inauguration Day schedule of President Biden, Vice President Harris
MORE NEWS RESOURCES