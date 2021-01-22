PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

NATIONAL (KRQE) - A number of politicians attended Joe Biden's presidential inauguration including former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen. Other notable figures included Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

Lady Gaga sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band while Jennifer Lopez sang a mashup of "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful". County singer Garth Brooks performed "Amazing Grace" following Biden's swearing-in and inaugural address.