Photos: Artist paints murals across downtown T or C

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are many things that are not happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One Albuquerque family has decided to do something different each day this month to bring Halloween fun to their neighborhood.

Each day in October, Sabrina Bergsten and her family create a new "Bergy Bones" skeleton display in their yard. Each skeleton represents a Bergsten family member including their dog Chewy.