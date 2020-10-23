Photos: Artist paints murals across downtown T or C

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One artist in T or C is painting murals in hopes to revive and bring more people into town. David Larcom has painted about 40 murals on businesses across downtown.

Courtesy of David Larcom
