Photos: Articles of Impeachment move to Senate

The House has voted to send two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate. Delivery is set for a dramatic late-afternoon procession across the U.S. Capitol for only the third such trial in American history. Trump complained anew of a “hoax,” even as new details emerged about his political efforts in Ukraine. The move to the Senate takes the case from Pelosi’s Democratic-majority House to the Republican-controlled Senate, where the president’s team is mounting a defense aiming for swift acquittal.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walks at the Capitol, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

