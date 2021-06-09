PHOTOS: Arizona wildfires burn structures, force evacuations

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP/KRQE) – The Telegraph Fire burning in southern Arizona grew to 76,260 acres as of Wednesday, June 9, and has burned at least five structures and forced thousands of people to evacuate rural towns. It is 18% contained. The fire has also lead to Health Alerts issued in New Mexico due to elevated ozone levels and smoke.
The fire was initially reported on Friday south of Superior which is about 60 miles east of Phoenix. The Associated Press reports that residents of Globe, Miami, and other smaller communities have been in different stages of evacuation.
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers confirmed Tuesday that his family’s second home in the woods near the Globe-Miami area was lost in the fire. At least 2,500 homes within Gila County have been evacuated.
Another fire burning in southern Arizona is Mescal Fire which has burned 70,066 acres and is 23% contained.