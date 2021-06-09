PHOTOS: Arizona wildfires burn structures, force evacuations

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP/KRQE) – The Telegraph Fire burning in southern Arizona grew to 76,260 acres as of Wednesday, June 9, and has burned at least five structures and forced thousands of people to evacuate rural towns. It is 18% contained. The fire has also lead to Health Alerts issued in New Mexico due to elevated ozone levels and smoke.

The fire was initially reported on Friday south of Superior which is about 60 miles east of Phoenix. The Associated Press reports that residents of Globe, Miami, and other smaller communities have been in different stages of evacuation.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers confirmed Tuesday that his family’s second home in the woods near the Globe-Miami area was lost in the fire. At least 2,500 homes within Gila County have been evacuated.

Another fire burning in southern Arizona is Mescal Fire which has burned 70,066 acres and is 23% contained.

In this photo provided by Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers walks through the remains of his family’s weekend home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, that was destroyed by a wildfire the day before. Bowers used the home in the remote mountains as a family retreat and often did his artwork there. (Elijah Cardon/Rusty Bowers via AP)

In this photo provided by Joseph Pacheco, a wildfire is seen burning in Globe, Ariz., on Monday, June 7, 2021. Firefighters in Arizona were fighting Tuesday to gain a foothold into a massive wildfire, one of two that has forced thousands of evacuations in rural towns and closed almost every major highway out of the area. (Joseph Pacheco via AP)

This Tuesday, June 8, 2021, photo provided by Arizona Rep. David Cook, a rancher who lives out of Globe, Ariz., shows an aerial tanker preparing to drop fire retardant on a wildfire threatening area homes and ranches. Firefighters in Arizona were fighting Tuesday to gain a foothold into a massive wildfire, one of two that has forced thousands of evacuations in rural towns and closed almost every major highway out of the area. (David Cook via AP)