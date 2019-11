In this Oct. 28, 2019, photo, amateur botanist David Benscoter, of The Lost Apple Project, holds a pole picker as he stands near an apple tree in an orchard in the Steptoe Butte area near Colfax, Wash. Benscoter and fellow botanist E.J. Brandt have rediscovered at least 13 long-lost apple varieties in homestead orchards, remote canyons and windswept fields in eastern Washington and northern Idaho that had previously been thought to be extinct. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)