PHOTOS: Apollo 17 is NASA’s last moon landing mission

(KRQE) – NASA launched its last Apollo mission to the moon December 7, 1972. During the Apollo 17 mission, astronauts traveled the greatest distance using the Lunar Roving Vehicle. Below are some iconic photos of the Apollo 17 mission.

Jack Schmitt (left), Ron Evans (right), and Gene Cernan (seated) pose for a crew portrait. Gene is sitting in the Commander’s seat of the one-g LRV trainer. Note the large dustbrush mounted on the front of the Rover, the rake and scoop stowed on the back, and the rack full of seismic charge mock-ups just aft of Gene. The Apollo 17 Saturn V is on Pad 39-A in the background and a mission patch is superimposed at the upper left. 10 October 1972.

Ground-level view of the Apollo 17 Saturn V on Pad 39-A with the Moon visible just to the left of the vehicle about half way up. 28 August 1972.

Gene Cernan (left) and Jack Schmitt train in a ‘rock pile’ at the Cape. Gene is carrying the gnomon and Jack is carrying the scoop. The 1-g LRV trainer is behind Jack at the right and the VAB can be seen on the horizon. The rocks were, of course, brought to the Cape from elsewhere specifically for Apollo training. 4 August 1972.

Jack Schmitt (left) and Gene Cernan work with a traverse map during a field-trip near Boulder City, Nevada. 24-25 January 1972.



Jack Schmitt (left) uses the scoop, perhaps to dig a trench, during a field-trip near Boulder City, Nevada. 24-25 January 1972.

Jack Schmitt (in the spacecraft) talks with Guenter Wendt prior to a test of the Command Module capture mechanism. 2 May 1972.

Jack Schmitt during rover deployment training. Photo filed 8 June 1972.

Jack Schmitt (left) tips a rock sample into a bag held by Gene Cernan during training at the Cape. On the Moon with the suit fully inflated, Jack would have had a relatively difficult time raising his arms this high; getting a sample into a bag would be easier if Gene held the bag lower. Note the geology hammer in Gene’s shin pocket and the SESC in the pocket on the side of SCB. A communications unit can be seen in the background between Jack and Gene. July 1972. Color scan by Kipp Teague

This photo shows Gene in the left seat at the start of EVA-2 and provides a good view of his PLSS and OPS. The SEP transmitter is to the right of the Rover and the North Massif is in the background. Note the long track made on the face of the mountain by the large boulder slightly above and to the right of the rake. A detail shows what appears to be a loop of Velcro intended to secure the low-gain antenna lead to the accessory staff. At 164:34:45, early in the EVA-3 traverse, Jack mentions that the lead was loose and that it was getting in the way – possibly of Gene putting LRV sample bags into the SCB hanging from the accessory staff.

This excellent picture shows Gene passing between Jack and the LM during the initial test drive. Note the raised geopost behind the seats.

Jack is standing to the left of the flag, with the LRV and the MESA in the background.

This frame is from Gene Cernan’s Station 1 pan shows Jack shaking soil out of the rake after making a swath through the surface soil. A detail shows the LMP decal on the side of Jack’s camera above the handle.

Jack Schmitt ALSEP photo. Jack stepped to his left to get this stereo companion to 20493.

Scientist-astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt is photographed seated in the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV). He drove the vehicle approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) while on the Moon for the Apollo 17 mission.

The lunar surface showing Eratosthenes Crater, photographed by Apollo 17 crewmen.

Post EVA3 Lunar Module window pan.

Apollo 17 Lunar Module viewed from the Lunar Roving Vehicle.