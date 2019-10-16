PHOTOS: Apollo 17 is NASA’s last moon landing mission

(KRQE) – NASA launched its last Apollo mission to the moon December 7, 1972. During the Apollo 17 mission, astronauts traveled the greatest distance using the Lunar Roving Vehicle. Below are some iconic photos of the Apollo 17 mission.
by: KRQE MediaPosted: / Updated:
(KRQE) – NASA launched its last Apollo mission to the moon December 7, 1972. During the Apollo 17 mission, astronauts traveled the greatest distance using the Lunar Roving Vehicle. Below are some iconic photos of the Apollo 17 mission.