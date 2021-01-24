Skip to content
PHOTOS: A historic week in photos
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Jan 24, 2021 / 05:42 PM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2021 / 06:56 PM MST
Nadine Seiler adjusts a flag protesting President Donald Trump in Black Lives Matter Plaza ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
John Hess, of Centralia, Wash., holds a sign opposing President-elect Joe Biden as he pauses near a Washington State Patrol checkpoint, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Hess, who is a frequent visitor to the Capitol campus, said he intended to protest again on Inauguration Day Wednesday, because he feels the election that defeated President Donald Trump had irregularities that unfairly gave the victory to Biden. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
A supporter of President Trump complains about movement restrictions around the Capitol as security is increased ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather near the Texas State Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)a
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to supporters after giving a speech at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Washington National Guard members walk in formation along a perimeter fence near the Legislative Building, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Members of the Guard and Washington State Patrol troopers have been in place all week on the campus providing security against possible protests connected with the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the departure of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The Capitol is seen through a guarded access gate, two days after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Washington.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, Rep. Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico and nominee to be secretary of the interior for President Joe Biden, wears a mask while attending the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington. If confirmed, she would lead the Interior Department, which oversees tribal affairs, and she would be the first Native American in a Cabinet post. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush look up to the crowd as they arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE – Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. On Friday, Jan. 22, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Kamala Harris put her hand on a purse instead of a Bible during her swearing in. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)
President-elect Joe Biden congratulates Vice President Kamala Harris with a fist bump after she was sworn in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, as their children Ashley and Hunter watch.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
President Joe Biden hugs first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris applauds at left, and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen applaud behind. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
A close up of Senator Bernie Sanders,I-Vt., gloves are shown as he attends President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)
Attendees including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listen during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)
FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura and former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stand at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery during Inauguration Day ceremonies in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, chat with former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen as they walk down the Capitol steps following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Rod Lamkey/Pool Photo via AP)
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, wave from the Capitol steps as former Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade departs following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (David Tulis/Pool Photo via AP)
FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden waits to sign his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. As one of his first acts, Biden offered a sweeping immigration overhaul that would provide a path to U.S. citizenship for the estimated 11 million people who are in the United States illegally. It would also codify provisions wiping out some of President Donald Trump’s signature hard-line policies, including trying to end existing, protected legal status for many immigrants brought to the U.S. as children and crackdowns on asylum rules. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
In this image from video, Vice President Kamala Harris swears in Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., on the floor of the Senate Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)
Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., greets Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg, right, and his husband Chasten Buttigieg before confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP)
