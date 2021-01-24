PHOTOS: A historic week in photos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hall of Fame slugger and baseball icon, Hank Aaron passed away at the age of 86 on Friday. Aaron does have a few ties to Albuquerque. In 1975 while playing with the Brewers, Aaron played in an exhibition game at the Albuquerque Sports Stadium. Aaron will also be forever connected with former Duke’s groundskeeper, Richard Arndt. Arndt ended up with Hank Aaron’s 755th home run ball, back in 1976.

Arndt got the ball while employed for the Milwaukee Brewers. He did not give the ball back to Aaron and after getting fired from the Brewers organization, he placed the ball in a safety deposit box in Albuquerque. It remained in Albuquerque for 22 years, but he ended up selling the ball for $650,000 in 1999.