How to report illegal fireworks in your area
PHOTOS: America celebrates the 4th of July during a pandemic
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Jul 4, 2020 / 08:11 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jul 4, 2020 / 08:18 PM MDT
The Lincoln Memorial is bathed in sunshine while the Washington Monument and Capitol are cloaked in shadow during a Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall in Washington, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Richard Svoboda of Aurora drives an antique McCormick-Deering Farmall tractor while leading the Buchanan County Republicans float in the Fourth of July parade in Aurora, Iowa, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. This year’s event was altered due to coronavirus concerns, including scaling back on some activities, asking parade entries not to throw candy, encouraging attendees to practice hygiene and social distancing, marking out spaces for spectators at the tractor pull, and disinfection of games. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP)
A police vehicle patrols the Gettysburg National Cemetery Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Gettysburg National Military Park, in Gettysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Around 50 boats participate in a spontaneous boat gathering around Spofford Lake for Fourth of July celebrations in Spofford, N.H., Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Revelers enjoy the beach at Coney Island, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Fourth of July fireworks explode over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol along the National Mall in Washington, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
People in masks ride a thrill ride above the Las Vegas Strip on the Fourth of July at the Strat hotel-casino Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Revelers enjoy the beach at Coney Island, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
