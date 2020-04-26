PHOTOS: All is quiet

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a visitor to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., takes a photo through a locked gate at the entrance. Disneyland has been shut down due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. If Gov. Gavin Newsom’s so-called roadmap to ease coronavirus restrictions hinted at a return to a normal Californians could appreciate – a summer trip in the car – it quickly became apparent they wouldn’t be leaving home soon. The governor’s sobering message foreshadows a summer without baseball games under the lights, large outdoor concerts, rides at amusement parks or trips to the beach. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Carole Cotter, 25-year resident sits alone on the empty main shoreline street on Catalina Island in Avalon, Calif, Saturday, April 18, 2020, In the weeks that the city’s normally bustling Two Harbors port has been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mayor Ann Marshall estimates the harbor alone has lost nearly $2 million in business. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
In this April 18, 2020, photo, a lone worker wearing a mask cleans a pedestrian walkway devoid of the usual crowds as casinos and other business are shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak in Las Vegas. Nevada’s governor closed the glitzy casinos and nightlife attractions in mid-March, leaving much of the famous gambling mecca empty, barricaded and abandoned. (AP Photo/John Locher)
People walk in an almost empty train station in Barcelona, Spain at 1800 on Friday, April 24, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
The lectern used by President Donald Trump for the briefings about the coronavirus in James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A Muslim man recites the Quran inside the empty mosque in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, April 25, 2020, after the government banned all religious activities due to the coronavirus outbreak. Muslims worldwide began Ramadan on Friday with dawn-to-dusk fasting, but many will have to forgo the communal prayers and family gatherings that make the holy month special, as authorities maintain lockdowns aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/ Sayyid Abdul Azim)
A man wearing a protective face mask to protect against coronavirus, waits for a Central Line underground train on an empty platform at Bank Station, in London, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A view of a virtually empty beach in Brighton as the UK continues its lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus, in Brighton, England, Saturday April 25, 2020. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
A lone pedestrian uses the crosswalk in normally-congested Larimer Square as businesses remain closed by a stay-at-home order to stop the spread of the new coronavirus Saturday, April 25, 2020, in downtown Denver. The order, which was put in place by Gov. Jared Polis, is set to expire Sunday night. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A man sits in a bench in an empty avenue in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 25, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A pedestrian crosses a nearly empty California Street due to coronavirus concerns, in San Francisco, Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A cyclist at the Lincoln memorial Reflecting Pool watches the sun rise over the Washington Monument and National Mall as COVID-19 mitigation measures continue in Washington DC, Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Seagulls gather on an unusually empty Brighton Beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Mounted police patrol empty St. Peter’s Square, due to anti-coronavirus lockdown measures, prior to Pope Francis’ blessing from the window of his studio overlooking the square, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video