ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are many things that are not happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One Albuquerque family has decided to do something different each day this month to bring Halloween fun to their neighborhood.

Each day in October, Sabrina Bergsten and her family create a new “Bergy Bones” skeleton display in their yard. Each skeleton represents a Bergsten family member including their dog Chewy.

Bergy Bones family camping. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family running late. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family stealing cookies. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family wagon ride. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family jumping rope. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family watching basketball. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family during potty training session. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family making a human pyramid. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family playing tug-of-war. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family has a socially distanced lemonade stand. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family makes s’mores (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family playing musical chairs. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

Bergy Bones family resting on a Sunday (Courtesy of Sabrina Bergsten)

