PHOTOS: Aftermath of Hurricane Laura

President Donald Trump, center, listens as Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, second from right, speaks as he surveys damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Bradley Beard rests as he searches in vain for his water shutoff valve, next to his heavily damaged home and the destroyed trailer home of his daughter Nicole, in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Nicole Beard searches for belongings in the debris of what was the trailer home she lived in, in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Nicole Beard searches for belongings in the debris of what was the trailer home where she lived in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about Hurricane Laura with first responders at the emergency operations center Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Orange, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Traffic signals dangle close to the roadway from broken utility poles in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Layla Winbush looks at a fallen tree in front of her damaged home in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Remnants of the half destroyed mobile home of James Towfley, who is living in the standing half, are seen in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Linda Smoot, who evacuated from Hurricane Laura in a pickup truck with eight others, reacts as she returns to see her niece’s damaged home, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of the hurricane, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A U.S. Secret Service Special Agent stands in front of a heavily damaged home as President Donald Trump surveys damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Men work on a damaged room as the motorcade for President Donald Trump passes by as he surveys damage from Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

