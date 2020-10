(KRQE) - The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. The win comes after the league's suspension of play on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic and forced reams to remain isolated and play in a bubble at Walt Disney World to prevent players from contracting the virus.

The Lakers led Game 6 at halftime with a score of 64-36. The Associated Press reports the 28-point halftime lead was the second-biggest in NBA Finals history. The greatest lead was in May of 1985 when the Celtics led the Lakers 79-49.