Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sept. 1, 2023. (Credit: KRQE Photojournalist Dominic Brown)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 99th annual burning of Zozobra took place at Fort Marcy Park in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Friday.

The event, put on by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, brought in thousands of visitors from across the state and the United States. Below is a gallery of photos from the event.