PHOTOS: 9/11 anniversary commemorated across the US

Sgt. Nathan Hill with the Meadowview Virginia Volunteer Fire Department makes his way up and down the steps in turns one and two at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021 as part of the 2021 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Bristol, Tenn. Each participant climbed the equivalent of 110 floors to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, center, and former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, left, attend ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
People embrace during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (Mike Segar/Pool Photo via AP)
Local firefighters make their way up and down the steps in turns one and two at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday morning, Sept. 11, 2021 as part of the 2021 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Bristol, Tenn. Each participant climbed the equivalent of 110 floors to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. (David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)
A mourner wipes tears from her eyes as she stands beside the rum of the south pool during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A shadow of a rose is projected onto a flag held by Germano Rivera by the north pool during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Flags and flowers adorn the names of the victims of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool)
People pause at 9:59a.m., the moment 20 years ago when the south tower of the World Trade Center fell, during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Craig Ruttle/Newsday via AP, Pool)
The photos of two firefighters killed at the World Trade Center sit in the hat of Assistant Chief John Pristas of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, as he waits to perform taps to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at Station 21, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cranberry, Pa. The company has a permanent memorial, including a piece of steel from the World Trade Center, which gives local residents who can’t travel to New York City a place to commemorate the day, according to Jeff Berneberg, a member of the CTVFC. Pristas performed taps six times to mark the four plane crashes and collapse of each of the twin towers. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)
Members of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, including Nouhoum Cisse, second from left, Carolyn Nelson, third from left, and Dale Gould, right, stand at attention as taps is played to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks outside Station 21, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cranberry, Pa. (AP Photo/Rebecca Droke)
A man with his daughter on his shoulders, looks on at the north reflecting pool of the National September 11 Memorial in New York on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Mike Segar /Pool Photo via AP)
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at sunrise on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. In the foreground, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, opened in 2008 adjacent to the site, commemorates the lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Retired Paramedic Chief Charlie Wells kisses the name of a relative killed in the attack on the World Trade Center at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. .(David Handschuh/Pool Photo via AP)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden lay a wreath at the Wall of Names during a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The Bidens visited to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Harlingen Fire Department’s Jason Perez rings the ceremonial bell to signal the end of service for those firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, for the City of Harlingen, Texas’ memorial ceremony on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
An American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial, foreground, opened in 2008 adjacent to the site, commemorating the lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Auburn students use body paint to remember 9/11 during the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
A member of the New York Fire Department stands by the north reflecting pool at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Mike Segar/Pool Photo via AP)
A person holding a balloon and a picture visits the National September 11 Memorial in New York on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Mike Segar /Pool Photo via AP)
Family members and friends of New York City Police Department Detective Joseph Paolillo and Fire Department City of New York Deputy Chief John Paolillo visit the 9/11 Memorial before ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in New York. (Mike Segar/Pool Photo via AP)
The photos of a 9/11 victims are carried by family and friends as they attend a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Ed Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Attendees listen during an observance ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, on the morning of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. An American flag is draped over the site of impact at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
People react as they attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Bruce Springsteen performs during ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
Family members and loved ones of victims attend ceremonies to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

