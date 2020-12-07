PHOTOS: 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

The United States marks the 79th anniversary of the attack of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 2020. On this day in 1941, Japan staged a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and destroyed the US Pacific Fleet.

According to the National World War II Museum, for almost two hours, Japan attacked American ships and servicemen. The Pearl Harbor Visitors Bureau reports that the total number of military personnel killed was 2,335 including 2,008 Navy personnel, 109 Marines, and 218 Army.

Sixty-eight civilians were also killed. On December 8, 1941 Congress declared war on Japan.

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, a small boat rescues a USS West Virginia crew member from the water after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – American ships burn during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo. The coronavirus pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony to remember those killed in the 1941 attack. The National Park Service and Navy also are closing the ceremony to the public and livestreaming it instead. (AP Photo, File)

Ships of the US Pacific Fleet on fire during the Attack by Japanese forces, on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, December 7, 1941. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Ships of the US Pacific Fleet on fire during the Attack by Japanese forces, on Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, December 7, 1941.(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

7th December 1941: A picture taken from a Japanese bomber showing another Japanese plane and plumes of black smoke on the ground during the attack on Pearl Harbour (Pearl Harbor). (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The American destroyer USS Shaw explodes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, home of the American Pacific Fleet during World War II, 7th December 1941. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

December 1941: The horror of destruction at the US Naval Base of Pearl Harbor, which without warning was attacked by Japanese forces on 7th December 1941. The attack caused the USA to join the war. Seen here is the wreckage of a Japanese fighter bomber brought down during the attack. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A number of commemorative pins adorn the hat of Mickey Ganitch, who served on the USS Pennsylvania during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, at his home in San Leandro, Calif., on Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Mickey Ganitch holds up a model of the USS Pennsylvania and points to where he served as a lookout during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Mickey Ganitch, a survivor of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, holds a plaque with a picture of himself as a young sailor, while sitting in the living room of his home in San Leandro, Calif. Nov. 20, 2020. The 101-year-old has traveled to Hawaii for the anniversary of the attack almost every year of the past 15 to remember those killed. But this year, nearly eight decades after the bombing that launched the U.S. into World War II, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing him to observe the moment from afar in California. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

