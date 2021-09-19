Skip to content
PHOTOS: 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Sep 19, 2021 / 06:23 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Sep 19, 2021 / 06:23 PM MDT
William H. Macy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jennifer Connelly, left, and Paul Bettany arrive at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision for FIJI Water/AP Images)
Anya Taylor-Joy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Mandy Moore arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Angela Bassett arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Catherine O’Hara arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Bo Burnham arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Leon Bridges, left, and Jon Batiste arrive at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Jamie Lee arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Michael Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision for FIJI/AP Images)
Jason Sudeikis arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Madeline Brewer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Lauren Morelli, left, and Samira Wiley arrive at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Kathryn Hahn arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Brendan Hunt arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Looking on at left is Shannon Nelson. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Trevor Noah arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jean Smart arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kerry Washington arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Dan Levy arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Sarah Paulson arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Taraji P. Henson arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision for FIJI Water/AP Images)
Conan O’Brien arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kate Winslet arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Mindy Kaling arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Cedric the Entertainer arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
