PHOTOS: 2022 celebrations around the world

  • Fireworks light the sky during the New Year celebrations at the alps mountains massif 'Nordkette' in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
  • Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year's Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
  • A large potato with wings is lifted into the air by a crane at the start of the Idaho Potato Drop held in downtown Boise, Idaho on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. After going virtual in 2020, the New Year's Eve event returned as in person celebration held in front of the Idaho State Capitol. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)
  • Fireworks are set off at midnight during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, early Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARAMOUNT MIAMI WORLDCENTER - The world's tallest electronic New Year's Countdown Clock; the world's biggest animated Champagne Geyser; and the world's largest Digital Fireworks display light-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami, seen here at midnight, Saturday, January 1, 2022. The 700-foot-high Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the "Magic City's" soaring signature residential tower, which features the world's tallest and most technologically-advanced animation lighting system. It took 16,000 LEDs to create the spectacular light show in Miami, where thousands of revelers gathered in downtown and at the nearby Miley Cyrus New Year's Eve Party, to ring in the new year. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/AP Images for Paramount Miami Worldcenter)
  • A woman holds sparklers during New Year's celebrations in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Thousands gathered by a lake to attend a concert and watch fireworks and a laser show during New Years celebrations in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • Fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
  • Fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
  • Fireworks explode over the May D&F Tower along the 16th Street pedestrian mall during a New Year's Eve celebration Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
  • Revelers celebrate in Times Square in New York early Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
  • Arnel Pineda performs with Journey at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
  • People watch a laser show during New Year's celebrations in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Thousands gathered by a lake to attend a concert and watch fireworks and a laser show during New Years celebrations in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
  • A woman watches a laser show during New Year's celebrations in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Thousands gathered by a lake to attend a concert and watch fireworks and a laser show during New Years celebrations in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • Fireworks go off in the Vinoy Yacht Basin in St. Petersburg, Fla., as part of the city's New Year's Eve celebration., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Boyzell Hosey/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
  • People dance during New Year's celebrations in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
  • People set off fireworks in celebration of the New Year in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

