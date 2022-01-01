Skip to content
PHOTOS: 2022 celebrations around the world
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Jan 1, 2022 / 01:00 PM MST
/
Updated:
Jan 1, 2022 / 01:00 PM MST
Fireworks light the sky during the New Year celebrations at the alps mountains massif 'Nordkette' in Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year's Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
A large potato with wings is lifted into the air by a crane at the start of the Idaho Potato Drop held in downtown Boise, Idaho on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. After going virtual in 2020, the New Year's Eve event returned as in person celebration held in front of the Idaho State Capitol. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)
Fireworks are set off at midnight during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, early Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PARAMOUNT MIAMI WORLDCENTER - The world's tallest electronic New Year's Countdown Clock; the world's biggest animated Champagne Geyser; and the world's largest Digital Fireworks display light-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami, seen here at midnight, Saturday, January 1, 2022. The 700-foot-high Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the "Magic City's" soaring signature residential tower, which features the world's tallest and most technologically-advanced animation lighting system. It took 16,000 LEDs to create the spectacular light show in Miami, where thousands of revelers gathered in downtown and at the nearby Miley Cyrus New Year's Eve Party, to ring in the new year. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/AP Images for Paramount Miami Worldcenter)
A woman holds sparklers during New Year's celebrations in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Thousands gathered by a lake to attend a concert and watch fireworks and a laser show during New Years celebrations in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Fireworks explode over Copacabana Beach during New Year's celebrations, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Fireworks explode over the May D&F Tower along the 16th Street pedestrian mall during a New Year's Eve celebration Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Revelers celebrate in Times Square in New York early Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, as they attend New Year's Eve celebrations. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Arnel Pineda performs with Journey at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP)
People watch a laser show during New Year's celebrations in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Thousands gathered by a lake to attend a concert and watch fireworks and a laser show during New Years celebrations in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A woman watches a laser show during New Year's celebrations in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Thousands gathered by a lake to attend a concert and watch fireworks and a laser show during New Years celebrations in the Romanian capital. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Fireworks go off in the Vinoy Yacht Basin in St. Petersburg, Fla., as part of the city's New Year's Eve celebration., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Boyzell Hosey/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
People dance during New Year's celebrations in downtown St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
People set off fireworks in celebration of the New Year in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
NM ski resorts welcome New Year’s Eve winter storm
Video
Albuquerque split on NYE celebrations: party at bar or staying in?
Video
Super fans create Breaking Bad RV tour that takes visitors to filming locations
Video
ABQ BioPark Zoo's elephant Jazmine tests positive for EEHV
Video
Albuquerque man fails two attempts at escaping BCSO
Video
City overwhelmed with number of traffic calming requests
Video
BCFD: Occupants of Gondola 2 successfully rescued from Sandia Peak Tram
Repeat offender arrested again in Albuquerque
Video
APD arrest DWI suspect after overnight hit and run
Heavy snow hits parts of New Mexico to start the new year
Video
State Rep. Alonzo Baldonado resigns
Video
The future of Jeffrey Epstein’s $27.5M New Mexico ranch
Video
Snow and arctic temperatures to kick off 2022
Video
Snow and arctic temperatures to kick off 2022
Video
What’s happening around New Mexico December 31 – January 6
New Mexico News Podcast: The resurgence of live music
2022 Social Security payment schedule
PHOTOS: 2022 celebrations around the world
Gallery
PHOTOS: Betty White through the years
Live
In Remembrance: Notable deaths of 2021
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
