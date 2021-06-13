PHOTOS: 2021 Westminster Dog Show

LONDON (CBS NEWSPATH) - An unusual sculpture of world leaders has taken shape alongside the G7 summit in England. It's called "Mount Recyclemore." Unlike Mount Rushmore, "Mount Recyclemore" is made from electronic waste and scrap metal. The faces on the sculpture resemble members of the summit, from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to President Biden.

While G7 leaders will discuss a number of issues, the artists hope their message stands above the rest. "That we can recycle things, that we can repair things, and that we don't just waste things," says artist Joe Rush.