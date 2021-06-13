PHOTOS: 2021 Westminster Dog Show

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
102°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government – Elections
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bucks tie series with 107-96 Game 4 win as Nets lose Irving
Top Stories
Pato O’Ward charges to win, dedicates it to injured teammate
Top Stories
‘It’s always exciting’: Top dogs vie for Westminster title
UNM Track Claims Three Top-10 Finishes at the NCAA Championships
High School State Tennis Champions crowned on Saturday
Video
76ers’ Rivers seeks fill-in for injured Green against Hawks
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: 2021 Westminster Dog Show
Photo Galleries
by:
KRQE Staff
Posted:
Jun 13, 2021 / 03:41 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Jun 13, 2021 / 03:44 PM MDT
A Biewer terrier dog participates in breed judging outside at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A bichon frise is groomed in the staging area in the tented judging area at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A chihuahua gets a kiss from their handler during breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Remedy, a briard, is groomed in the entrant’s preparation lot before judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The pug group is judged outside at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The pug group is judged outside at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bulldog group judging takes place outside at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Furgus, a border collie, competes during the finals of the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in Tarrytown, N.Y., Friday, June 11, 2021. A border collie named Verb zoomed — and not the virtual way — to a second-time win with handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania. The two also won the agility championship in 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Pre, a poodle, competes during the finals of the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in Tarrytown, New York, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Verb, a border collie, licks his handler Perry DeWitt while posing for photographers after winning the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in Tarrytown, N.Y., Friday, June 11, 2021. Verb has zoomed and not the virtual way to a second-time win in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show’s agility contest. Verb and handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, also won the title in 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A boxer competes at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Competition wraps up at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, held this year outside New York City due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Princess Aurora, a kesan, stands beside her Best of Opposite Sex ribbon near the Lyndhurst Mansion after competing in her breed group at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Mathew, a French bulldog, wins the top prize in his breed group at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Captain, a French bulldog, second from left, participates in breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A handler adjusts her face mask while a limited number of spectators watch the French bulldog breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Quinn, a chow chow, who won the top prize in his breed group, rests in front of a fan after judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Matty Pugdashian, a pug, rests following their breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Venom, a Chinese crested dog, participates in breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
Native American vendors return to Santa Fe Plaza after more than a year
Video
Next five days crucial for state to meet its reopening goal
Video
Couy Griffin speaks out on images of him at Capitol riot
Video
New images surface of Couy Griffin at Capitol insurrection
Video
APD releases details in April officer-involved shooting
Video
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing Erika Chavez in crash
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Drivers continue to drive through barricades in El Vado parking lot
Video
Cemetery fire burning 359 acres south of Belen; 0% contained
Video
Homicide investigation underway in SE Albuquerque
Video
New images surface of Couy Griffin at Capitol insurrection
Video
Albuquerque couple charged with federal firearms violations
Next five days crucial for state to meet its reopening goal
Video
Pedestrian dies on scene of crash in NW Albuquerque
Video
High heat continues, as do PM storms
Video
Don't Miss
Charges filed against suspect accused of killing Erika Chavez in crash
Video
What’s happening around New Mexico June 11 – June 17
After dad dumps last child support payment – 80,000 pennies – on lawn, mom and daughter pay it forward
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: 2021 Westminster Dog Show
Photos show damaged Santa Fe obelisk covering
Video
Photos: Hoover Dam’s massive reservoir hits record low, with no end to drought in sight
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MAP: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
MORE NEWS RESOURCES