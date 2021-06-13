PHOTOS: 2021 Westminster Dog Show

A Biewer terrier dog participates in breed judging outside at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A bichon frise is groomed in the staging area in the tented judging area at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A chihuahua gets a kiss from their handler during breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Remedy, a briard, is groomed in the entrant’s preparation lot before judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The pug group is judged outside at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The pug group is judged outside at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bulldog group judging takes place outside at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Furgus, a border collie, competes during the finals of the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in Tarrytown, N.Y., Friday, June 11, 2021. A border collie named Verb zoomed — and not the virtual way — to a second-time win with handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania. The two also won the agility championship in 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Pre, a poodle, competes during the finals of the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in Tarrytown, New York, Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Verb, a border collie, licks his handler Perry DeWitt while posing for photographers after winning the agility competition at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show in Tarrytown, N.Y., Friday, June 11, 2021. Verb has zoomed and not the virtual way to a second-time win in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show’s agility contest. Verb and handler Perry DeWitt of Wyncote, Pennsylvania, also won the title in 2019. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A boxer competes at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. Competition wraps up at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, held this year outside New York City due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
Princess Aurora, a kesan, stands beside her Best of Opposite Sex ribbon near the Lyndhurst Mansion after competing in her breed group at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Mathew, a French bulldog, wins the top prize in his breed group at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Captain, a French bulldog, second from left, participates in breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A handler adjusts her face mask while a limited number of spectators watch the French bulldog breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Quinn, a chow chow, who won the top prize in his breed group, rests in front of a fan after judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Matty Pugdashian, a pug, rests following their breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Venom, a Chinese crested dog, participates in breed judging at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

