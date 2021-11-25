PHOTOS: 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

  • Revealers walk down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
  • Chris Lane rids a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Busy Phillips rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Sonic the Hedgehog balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Papa Smurf balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR KALAHARI RESORTS - Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, home of America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, debuts a new float, the "Colossal Wave of Wonder" at the 95th Macy's Day Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Ben Hider/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts)
  • The Astronaut Snoopy balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Star Wars stormtroopers march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Jon Batiste rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • Santa Claus rides a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Pikachu and Eevee balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Red Titan from Ryan's World balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Smokey Bear balloon floats in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Tom Turkey float rides down Central Park West in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
  • The Tom Turkey float moves down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The parade is returning in full, after being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
  • The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats along 6th Ave. during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in New York. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
  • Floats move down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. The parade is returning in full, after being crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

