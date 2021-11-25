PHOTOS: 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a cool Thanksgiving Day across New Mexico, warmer weather will be returning into next week. Cloudy and rainy weather Wednesday gave way to sunny and mostly sunny skies for Thanksgiving Day. A backdoor cold front left temperatures much cooler today though, with highs a few degrees below average for this time of year.

With clear skies and already cool air in place, it will be a very cold night for most of the state, but high temperatures on Friday will be a few degrees warmer. An upper-level low will pass over northern Mexico Friday and Saturday, bringing a spotty chance for showers to far southern New Mexico into the weekend. The rest of the state will remain dry. A backdoor cold front Saturday will bring in temperatures only a couple of degrees cooler across the eastern half of the state Saturday and then a degree or two cooler in western New Mexico on Sunday.