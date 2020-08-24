PHOTOS: 104th Running of Indianapolis 500

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
News Resources
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
2020 Elections
Politics – Government
Protests
Washington D.C. Bureau
Wildfires
U.S. News
World
KRQE+
Don’t Miss
Entertainment
Weird
BorderReport.com
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
WV Council of Churches encouraging mask use in new PSA
‘Hyperspace Challenge’ gives incentive to develop outer space technology
Video
Big Jim’s Farm’s opening weekend is a success
Video
Health and environmental departments issue an air quality alert for the upper and middle Rio Grande Valley
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Extreme Heat
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Denver Broncos
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: 104th Running of Indianapolis 500
Photo Galleries
by:
Scott Brown
Posted:
Aug 23, 2020 / 08:32 PM MDT
/
Updated:
Aug 23, 2020 / 08:33 PM MDT
Rescue personnel approaches the burning car driven by James Davison, of Australia, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirk Stierwalt)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds preform a fly over before the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fans watch the Indianapolis 500 auto race from outside of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credentialed media are the only people in the stands during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Cars drive through turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Alex Palou, of Spain, crashes during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marty Seppala)
Conor Daly spins during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirk Stierwalt)
Cars are lined up on the starting grid ahead of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Takuma Sato, of Japan, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Takuma Sato, of Japan, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The start grid stands for the national anthem before the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Upates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
📝 Report a Typo
📮 Submit a News Tip
📱 Download the KRQE Apps
Latest Video
'Hyperspace Challenge' gives incentive to develop outer space technology
Video
Big Jim's Farm's opening weekend is a success
Video
Local restaurants making the most of it despite hazy conditions
Video
Victim identified in westside shooting
Video
Man arrested for driving car into Walmart, attempting to burn it down
Video
Local theater company holds showing of 'The Big Lebowski'
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 24,396 Positive Cases
Big Jim’s Farm’s opening weekend is a success
Video
Rio Rancho seeing a boost of new businesses opening despite pandemic woes
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
Victim identified in westside shooting
Video
Man arrested for driving car into Walmart, attempting to burn it down
Video
Santa Fe National Forest issues closures due to Medio Fire
Video
Video Forecast
Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
VIDEO: Hazy sunset over Nob Hill
Video
Hagerman family loses home after fire
Video
Las Cruces teacher promoting positivity through music
Video
More Don't Miss