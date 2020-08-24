PHOTOS: 104th Running of Indianapolis 500

Rescue personnel approaches the burning car driven by James Davison, of Australia, during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirk Stierwalt)
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds preform a fly over before the start of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Fans watch the Indianapolis 500 auto race from outside of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credentialed media are the only people in the stands during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Cars drive through turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Alex Palou, of Spain, crashes during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Marty Seppala)
Conor Daly spins during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirk Stierwalt)
Cars are lined up on the starting grid ahead of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Takuma Sato, of Japan, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Takuma Sato, of Japan, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The start grid stands for the national anthem before the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

