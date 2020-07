The New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals hold a black ribbon to honor Black Lives Matter before playing an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(KRQE)- On Thursday, July 23 Mayor League Baseball kicked off their opening game of the 2020 baseball season with the Washington Nationals playing against the New York Yankees. Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the first pitch at the game.

Players in Washington knelt in a demonstration to support the Black Lives Matter movement. In Los Angeles, the Dodgers and the Giants held a black ribbon during a moment of silence ahead of their opening day game.

Members of Washington Nationals kneel and hold a piece of black fabric before an opening day baseball game against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99), wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt during team batting practice before the start of opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, left, and Max Muncy, right, put their hands on Mookie Betts during the national anthem prior to an opening day baseball game Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez (4) and shortstop Trea Turner (7) kneel and hold a piece of black fabric before an opening day baseball game against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ceremonial first pitch is thrown by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases before the start of the during the first inning of an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

